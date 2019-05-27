Red, white and blue tribute to veterans buried at Lake View Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake View Cemetery has honored our fallen heroes in a Memorial Day ceremony for 120 years. There are 8,000 veterans buried at the cemetery, where they proudly offer burial to veterans free of charge regardless of background or religion.

A proudly patriotic and solemn crowd gathered at the President Garfield Memorial. The Cleveland Letter Carriers band played a tribute to the armed forces and wreaths were laid in honor of the fallen heroes from Cuyahoga County.

Tim Garfield, the Great-Great Grandson of President James Garfield gave a special thank you on behalf of the former president’s family.

In 1868 General James Garfield, the future president, gave the first ever Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.