Prank leaves bubbles everywhere at Ohio golf course

DUBLIN, Ohio-- Soap bubbles poured from a fountain at an Ohio golf course on Monday.

A Dublin police officer noticed the bubbles floating across the road near the Muirfield Village Golf Club, according to WBNS. The towers of suds reached 4 feet tall at times.

Workers with the city said they planned to allow the bubbles to dissipate naturally.

Investigators do not know who is responsible for the prank.

The first round of practice for the PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village was Monday morning. The tournament begins Thursday.