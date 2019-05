Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Memorial Day will be sunny and mild.

Highs in the low 70s and high 60s with plenty of sunshine.

The picture-perfect day will dramatically change once the sun goes down.

Clouds will increase at 8 p.m.

Storms are coming after 10 p.m.

The rainfall overnight will be widespread.

Many areas will be hit hard tonight.

