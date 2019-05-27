Myth or Fact: You need fewer hours of sleep as you age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are trying to make healthy choices, the information we hear and read can make it difficult to make the right choices.

Dr. Marc Gillinov, cardiac surgeon, with the Cleveland Clinic is helping us achieve our health and wellness goals by putting rumors to rest and setting the facts straight.

Today, we want to know: Is this a myth or a fact? You need fewer hours of sleep as you age.

Let us know in our poll, below. We will let you know the correct answer tonight on FOX 8 News at 4 p.m.

**More stories on myth or fact, here**