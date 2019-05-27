Mystery of deadly Memorial Day hit-and-run remains 4 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – “The memories of her walking around here, hearing her voice, you know, she would come and give me a hug, I’d give her a hug,” says Annette Hill about her 14-year-old daughter, Chelsea.

But an accident on Memorial Day 2015 took Chelsea’s life and Annette will never get another hug from her daughter.

Chelsea was with three friends when she was crossing Carnegie Avenue near East 40th Street in the early morning hours when she was hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car did not stop and left Chelsea in the street, with injuries so serious she died.

Police were able to recover surveillance video from a building nearby and release a short clip of the car just moments after the accident, but it was too dark and grainy for detectives to even decipher the make or model.

“The only information we’ve been able to gather from this incident and piece together is that I was a dark colored car,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with Cleveland Police.

At the time of the investigation the video appeared to be a big break for detectives, exactly what they needed to solve Chelsea’s case, but in four years they’ve had less than a dozen tips.

“Somebody had to be out there, somebody seen something, you know, just come forward, please,” said Hill.

Chelsea’s mom has never had closure, justice, or even an answer for why the driver did not stop.

“To know that this person is still out here or persons or whoever you know it just it’s just a weight,” Hill said.

Cleveland Police say the three friends with Chelsea that night cooperated with detectives and answered questions, but did not have any useful information.

Sgt. Ciaccia says what they are still looking for is a person who was in the area the night Chelsea was killed, so come forward with what they saw.

“Maybe they were scared, maybe they had their reasons for why they didn’t come forward and tell law enforcement, but it would be really hard to forget seeing somebody get hit by a car,” Ciaccia said.

Until that person comes forward, Chelsea’s death is left open-ended, without peace and to her mom it hurts as if she lost her daughter only days ago.

“Let Chelsea get justice, don’t be no coward and just hide out…feel my pain, understand my pain, my hurt,” Hill said.

Anyone with information about the hit and run that killed Chelsea Hill in 2015 is asked to contact Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463. Reward money may be available and people with information can stay anonymous.

Continuing coverage here.