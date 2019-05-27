× Man wanted in Ravenna shooting surrenders to Cleveland police

RAVENNA, Ohio – Ravenna police say Aaron Harvey surrendered to Cleveland police Sunday, May 26 around 3 p.m.

He had been considered an armed and dangerous suspect, following a shooting investigation in Ravenna.

On Saturday, Ravenna police responded to a call of a shooting on Grant Street.

They found an 18-year-old who had been shot in the leg.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, the teen had been shot after a fight with a person who was trying to take his phone.

According to witnesses, the gunman was Aaron Harvevy.

Harvey has been booked in the Portage County Justice Center.

He faces charges of felonious assault.