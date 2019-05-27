Man dies following arrest by troopers in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the arrest and death of a man in troopers custody.

According to OSHP, troopers were dispatched to a reckless vehicle Saturday night that did not stop.

Troopers say there was a slow speed pursuit.

It ended when the driver stopped in Canton at a gas station.

A child was also in the car.

The man was taken into custody.

While in the back of the patrol car, the man ingested a white powdery substance from his body, according to troopers.

Troopers called EMS, who gave the man two doses of Narcan.

EMS transported the man to Mercy Hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The narcotic is being tested.

The man has not been identified.

The child was not hurt.