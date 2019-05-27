Lexington woman creates special tribute for Vietnam veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Ohio - A Lexington woman and her family have made their home a labor of love for veterans.

Joan Price-Sapp's red, white and blue tree is beautiful, but she's spent countless hours on the windows.

Take a look in the video. She made something that looks like curtains out of paper clips.

But these curtains are special.

Each paper clip represents a name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

There are more than 58,000 names on the wall in Washington, D.C. and also more than 58,000 paper clips representing them at Joan's home in Lexington.

Joan says each clip has a story and each clip was put together with love.

The colors represent each of the lives lost.

There are 8 pink clips for the eight women killed in the Vietnam War.

There is 1 red clip for Dan Bullock. The United States Marine was 15 when he was killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Joan says it's the least she can do to honor them.

She says she is still adding to her tree, and it will stay up through July.