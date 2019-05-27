Iconic Cleveland event designer is liquidating his million-dollar inventory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Everything from unique light bulbs, glass tables and over-the-top garden backdrops, the man known for creating magical events for the world’s movers and shakers is packing up and moving out.

"In the past 25 years, this is what I've been able to create and establish. And I thought, what can I do in the next 25 years."

After working out of his midtown Cleveland studio for the past 15 years, Stephen M. Tokar, 52, a Cleveland native, is moving to Budapest. That means leaving behind an event designing legacy that will be hard to replicate.

During his 40-year career, Tokar has worked with brides, transforming local venues into fairy tale dreams.

His infatuation with design beginning at an early age.

"So, on my way home from school one day, when I was just 10 years old, I had gone past this flower shop, and I ducked in and I was taken by all the flowers and colors," Tokar said.

Those colors are now prominently displayed in one-of-a-kind furniture, fabrics, vases and flatware.

Tokar’s clientele isn't just brides-to-be. Some of his hush-hush clients includes members of the Cavs and the Indians. In 2016, he was hired as the event designer for the Republican National Convention.

“The bar, that was actually made for the RNC and that was in the holding room the gold, the gold pieces you can imagine they were for our president...Trump."

Tokar said these last few years have been some of his most profitable and the most memorable.

"And I work with people at their most vulnerable, but most exciting, but most momentous times in their life. And that is such a great feeling to know that I've had the opportunity to work with people and create such a memory for them," he said.

Tokar plans to open an upscale boutique that will sell international religious accessories in Budapest.

If you would like to get your hands on a piece of his creation, his studio at 7029 Euclid Ave. will be open to the public May 30 through June 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices range from $5 for designer pillows and candlesticks to $2,500 for statues and furniture pieces.