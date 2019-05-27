× Cavs owner Dan Gilbert remains hospitalized after suffering stroke

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert suffered a stroke over the weekend.

A family friend took the 57-year-old Detroit businessman to the hospital Sunday morning. While there, he had a stroke and underwent a catheter-based procedure, according to a statement from Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner.

Gilbert was moved to the intensive care unit, where he is awake and responsive.

“Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery,” Farner said.

“Thanks to the strong culture and leadership Dan has built and grown, business at the Rock Family of Companies will continue under the normal, everyday direction of their respective CEOs.”

Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005. He was at the team’s training facility in Independence on Tuesday, when the team introduced new coach John Beilein.

