Canton woman tells police boyfriend killed when shots were fired into home

Posted 11:42 am, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, May 27, 2019

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a shooting death.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the 900 block of 3rd St. NW when they were flagged down by a woman in the 200 block of Fulton Rd. NW. Monday around 3:45 a.m.

The woman told police that someone had fired several shots into her house.

Officers say the woman had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Her boyfriend had been shot in the head.

The man died at the hospital.

Canton police are investigating.

6 to 8 dogs were removed from the home, according to Canton police.

Google Map for coordinates 40.801096 by -81.381411.

