Canton woman tells police boyfriend killed when shots were fired into home

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a shooting death.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the 900 block of 3rd St. NW when they were flagged down by a woman in the 200 block of Fulton Rd. NW. Monday around 3:45 a.m.
The woman told police that someone had fired several shots into her house.
Officers say the woman had a gunshot wound to the arm.
Her boyfriend had been shot in the head.
The man died at the hospital.
Canton police are investigating.
6 to 8 dogs were removed from the home, according to Canton police.
40.801096 -81.381411