8 arts festivals in Northeast Ohio this summer

CLEVELAND– Check out some of the best art, music and food the Cleveland-area has to offer at one of these festivals.

Art by the Falls

June 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls

Outdoor event with 120 national artists selling their working and demonstrating their skills.

Bay Arts and Music Festival

June 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BAYarts, Bay Village

More than 70 vendors with handmade items, food, music and wellness. Shuttle service available.

Lakewood Arts Festival

Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

The main street turns into an exhibition area for all types of artists. Live music performances and activities for kids.

Shop and Rock Handmade Fest

Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Market Square at Crocker Park

Shop the handmade items while enjoying bands, food trucks and a beer garden.

Big Creek Handmade Fest

Aug. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.

Greenbriar Commons, Parma Heights

Local artists and crafters, as well as food trucks. Family-friendly activities.

The Flats Festival of the Arts

Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flats East Bank, Cleveland

The fourth annual festival showcases local and national artists, selling their work along Cleveland’s waterfront.

Made in Ohio Art and Craft Festival

Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Hale Farm, Bath

Jewelry, woodworking, homemade soup, quilters and more. Register for workshops online. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.

Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival

Sept. 28 from noon to 7 p.m. and Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park, Cleveland

In its 21st year with more than 130 vendors and five festival villages.