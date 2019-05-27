8 arts festivals in Northeast Ohio this summer

CLEVELAND– Check out some of the best art, music and food the Cleveland-area has to offer at one of these festivals.
Art by the Falls
June 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls
Outdoor event with 120 national artists selling their working and demonstrating their skills.
Bay Arts and Music Festival
June 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BAYarts, Bay Village
More than 70 vendors with handmade items, food, music and wellness. Shuttle service available.
Lakewood Arts Festival
Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
The main street turns into an exhibition area for all types of artists. Live music performances and activities for kids.
Shop and Rock Handmade Fest
Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Market Square at Crocker Park
Shop the handmade items while enjoying bands, food trucks and a beer garden.
Big Creek Handmade Fest
Aug. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.
Greenbriar Commons, Parma Heights
Local artists and crafters, as well as food trucks. Family-friendly activities.
The Flats Festival of the Arts
Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flats East Bank, Cleveland
The fourth annual festival showcases local and national artists, selling their work along Cleveland’s waterfront.
Made in Ohio Art and Craft Festival
Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1
Hale Farm, Bath
Jewelry, woodworking, homemade soup, quilters and more. Register for workshops online. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival
Sept. 28 from noon to 7 p.m. and Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.
Lincoln Park, Cleveland
In its 21st year with more than 130 vendors and five festival villages.