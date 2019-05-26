VIDEO: Customers crawl through Oklahoma Chick-fil-A drive-thru window to take shelter during possible tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Chick-fil-A customers were caught on camera crawling through a drive-thru window to escape a possible tornado.

According to KFOR, the incident occurred at the franchise's Oklahoma City location Friday night.

Video shows a Chick-fil-A worker motioning to the customers to get out of their car and crawl through the drive-thru window, which they then did.

Officials told the news outlet a tornado was believed to be in the area and customers were seeking shelter in the restaurant.

No one was injured during this incident.

