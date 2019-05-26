Stormy start to your Sunday, brief break mid-morning before another round this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Logan County through 10 a.m.

The mid-morning should be ok around the lake shore and the Eastside, but just know that there is a risk of showers and storms…some could be strong… Sunday afternoon and early evening.

For Sunday: we could see strong storms, but the more severe weather should stay to our south.

We’re going to remain on with muggy, thick air and the threat of storms decreases as we go through our morning and afternoon but doesn’t totally leave us, however a lake breeze will keep some areas from hitting 80s. Sunday isn’t going to be as warm as Saturday was, but there is a chance storm develop. With all of our storms and rain action lately things are shaping up to be a really nice Memorial Day:

Here is our 8-day forecast:

