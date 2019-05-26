Snakes, alligators and talking birds rescued from hoarder’s home in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ark. -- A 47-year-old man is facing 60 counts of aggravated animal cruelty after investigators found snakes, alligators and talking birds inside his home.

According to WREG, investigators responded to William Hale's property after they received complaints of barking dogs.

Upon arrival, they discovered multiple dogs along with all kinds of exotic animals.

Some of them were not being properly cared for.

FOX 13 reports the conditions were so unbearable the hazmat team could not handle it.

“I take pride in making sure that my kids are safe, so just to know that my neighbor has all these animals in there illegally, that really bothers me," neighbor Kenya Leaks told WREG.

The animals are now being nursed back to health at local shelters.