Shelby teen who battled life-threatening infection gets standing ovation at graduation ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio -- One by one, seniors at Shelby High School crossed the stage to receive their diploma on Sunday.

It's a memory many of them will never forget, especially for Lindsey Gies and her family.

The teen was hospitalized for a life-threatening infection late last year and had to undergo a double leg amputation below each knee.

The road to recovery has been difficult, but that didn't stop her from making it to graduation.

A relative shared video on Facebook showing the moment her name was called.

With her new prosthetic legs, Lindsey proudly walked over to her dad, who is also the principal, and gave him a big hug.

The crowd cheered her on every step of the way, as they have from the very beginning.