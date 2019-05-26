Saturday’s damaging Carroll County storms confirmed EF1 tornado

CARROLLTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit in Carrollton Saturday afternoon.

The EF1 tornado with winds between 90-95 mph reportedly touched down in a wooded area off of Crest Street than lifted briefly across Canton Road NW.

The storm tore off tree tops, shingles on homes and destroyed a metal shed.

NWS reports that the storm’s intermittent touchdowns continued to cause minor damage to homes along Lisbon Street. Numerous trees on the aforementioned street were snapped.

This is the 8th documented tornado in Carroll County since 1950 and the first since an EF0 was confirmed in the county on July 23, 2013.