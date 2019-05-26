Ravenna investigators search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting

RAVENNA, Ohio – Ravenna police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a shooting.

According to a press release, Ravenna police responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 225 Grant Street.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police say the victim had argued with a man who was trying to take his cell phone.

The suspect shot the victim and ran away.

Police are searching for Aaron Harvey, 18.

He faces felonious assault charges.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.