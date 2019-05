× Police investigating after Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a morning robbery that occurred at a drugstore in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

According to police, the robbery occurred at the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 2300 block of Broadview Road around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect reportedly robbed the establishment at gunpoint.

Police haven’t released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story.