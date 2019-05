BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Bart Starr died Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama at the age of 85.

Starr played for the Green Bay Packers from 1956 to 1971.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85: https://t.co/Qgv5o6FP3D pic.twitter.com/mIqu5hGyMt — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 26, 2019

Starr had been in failing health since he suffered a stroke in 2014.

Starr led his team to victories in Super Bowls I and II and was also Super Bowl MVP those same years.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

He coached the Packers from 1975 to 1983.