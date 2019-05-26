Oklahoma tornado kills 2 and injures at least 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Oklahoma - Authorities say two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured when a tornado destroyed a motel and swept through a nearby mobile home park west of Oklahoma City.

El Reno Mayor Matt White said at a Sunday news conference that 29 people were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

"It's a big event. A lot of damage. It was at night. So, it's just, you know, there's a lot of people hurt at this point in time," he said to KFOR. "There's a lot of damage over here we didn't know about because we couldn't see at night."

Rick Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Norman, says the twister hit El Reno, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, late Saturday night as a powerful storm system rolled through the state.

White says authorities have accounted for everyone at the motel but are still searching the mobile home park. He says there's about a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) path of damage and that, "People have absolutely lost everything."

The weather service gave the twister a preliminary rating of EF-2, which would mean it had wind speeds of 111-135 mph (179-217 kph).

