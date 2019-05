Thousands were without power at the height of Saturday storms.

Sunday morning, fewer than 1,000 people were waiting to get the lights back on, but then another round of storms moved through.

There are more than 6,000 people without power.

FirstEnergy is reporting the bulk of the outages in Madison, Ashland, Richland, Franklin, Summit and Union counties.

All power is estimated to be restored Sunday.

