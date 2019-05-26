Honoring the fallen: 11-year-old helps clean up Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery after flags fall during storm

SEVILLE, Ohio – An 11-year-old is reminding all of us that it takes just one person to make a difference.

Hannah was visiting her grandpa’s grave at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Saturday.

She and her mother came after the storms moved through and the flags for our veterans had fallen to the ground.

Her mom says Hannah suggested they put all the flags back.

Although her mother was skeptical that they could complete all the work, Hannah was determined.

“Even if we could do some, it will still make a difference for that family.”

Her mom says, “Almost two hours later she proved me wrong. We got all the flags put back for the entire wall area.”

Way to go, Hannah!

