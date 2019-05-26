× ‘Gods Doors Are Open To All’: Lakewood church makes visible statement welcoming LGBTQ community

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A local church has made a powerful, visible statement of inclusion.

The Lakewood United Methodist Church painted six doors using the colors of the rainbow and wrote the message “Gods Doors Are Open To All” on them.

The church wanted to make it known that all people are welcome and their doors are open to everyone.

“The rainbow colored doors on the lawn of LUMC are a visible statement that the church is welcoming of all people,” Reverend Den Bryant said in a statement. “Through the vision of a church member who worked with our youth at the church, the doors symbolize a full welcome to our gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex family, friends and community.”

This comes after the United Methodist Church voted last February that churches and clergy could face removal from the denomination if they do not affirm UMC’s stance against gay marraige and noncelibate LGBT clergy by 2021, according to CNN.

UMC leaders said that although their views on same-sex marriage hadn’t changed, they would still “continue to welcome lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and queer persons to [UMC] churches and affirm their sacred worth.”

However, LUMC wanted to make it perfectly clear where they stand on the issue.

“As the UMC in the world faces uncertainty amidst recent action taken by the General Conference that is establishing more restrictive language and punitive action for clergy who fully minister to our GLBTQIA+ community, Lakewood UMC wanted to be sure our community knew where we stand. As witnesses of faith, we believe all means all,” said Rev. Bryant.

