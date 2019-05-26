Getting Married? Busch Guy will officiate, provide the beer & pay for the party

ST. LOUIS — Wedding bells are accompanied by champagne, top shelf liquor and Busch Beer? Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company says Busch has become a featured guest in many wedding celebrations, so they’ve decided to give a “diehard fan-couple” a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony.

Social media users have been calling on the Busch brand to sponsor nupitals for quite some time now, according to Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company.

So, as of May 20, the brand’s beloved spokesperson, “Busch Guy,” has officially been ordained and one couple will have the chance for him to officiate their wedding this summer.

Busch Guy will also bring “a whole lot of beer” with him.

Additionally, the lucky couple will receive a $25,000 wedding gift from Busch, which is reportedly the average cost of an American wedding.

“We know Busch is beloved by our fans, but being featured in wedding photos and invited to the weddings themselves is an entirely other level,” Daniel Blake, Senior Marketing Director, Anheuser-Busch said in a press release. “This new campaign is coming straight from the asks of our devoted community, and we can’t wait to see Busch Guy bring together one happy couple this summer.”

Couples-to-be must reside in the United States and be at least 21 years old to qualify for the contest. Your wedding must also be between July 1 and August 31.

To enter you must post on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, stating why you want to get married by Busch Guy and use the hashtags #BuschWeddings and #Contest.

Entries are open from May 20 to May 31.

Click here for online instructions to complete and submit an entry.

Busch has also created a Pinterest page specifically dedicated to their wedding campaign.

More on Anheuser-Busch, here.