Diabetes insulin capped at $100 per month under new state law in Colorado

Posted 1:26 pm, May 26, 2019, by

Colorado has taken a big step toward keeping medical costs affordable.

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill this week that caps the amount people have to pay for insulin to under $100 a month.

HB19-1216 also “requires the department of law to investigate the pricing of prescription insulin drugs and submit a report of its findings to the governor, the commissioner of insurance and the judiciary committees of the senate and house of representatives.”

Rep. Dylan Roberts was one of the bill’s sponsors.

“For Coloradans living with Type 1 Diabetes, insulin is essential to their survival – it is the same as oxygen,” Roberts said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.