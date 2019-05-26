Diabetes insulin capped at $100 per month under new state law in Colorado

Colorado has taken a big step toward keeping medical costs affordable.

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill this week that caps the amount people have to pay for insulin to under $100 a month.

HB19-1216 also “requires the department of law to investigate the pricing of prescription insulin drugs and submit a report of its findings to the governor, the commissioner of insurance and the judiciary committees of the senate and house of representatives.”

Rep. Dylan Roberts was one of the bill’s sponsors.

“For Coloradans living with Type 1 Diabetes, insulin is essential to their survival – it is the same as oxygen,” Roberts said.