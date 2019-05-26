CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: Team owner Dan Gilbert of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Dan Gilbert, owner of Cavs, hospitalized with stroke symptoms
DETROIT — The owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers was hospitalized after suffering symptoms of a stroke.
57-year-old Dan Gilbert was admitted to a Detroit-area hospital early Sunday morning.
Gilbert is the majority owner of the Cavs and founder and chairman of Quicken Loans.
The Quicken Loans family of companies provided the following statement to FOX 8:
“Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local [Detroit] hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery. The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”
Details of Gilbert’s diagnosis and prognosis have not yet been released.