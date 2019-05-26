× Dan Gilbert, owner of Cavs, hospitalized with stroke symptoms

DETROIT — The owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers was hospitalized after suffering symptoms of a stroke.

57-year-old Dan Gilbert was admitted to a Detroit-area hospital early Sunday morning.

Gilbert is the majority owner of the Cavs and founder and chairman of Quicken Loans.

The Quicken Loans family of companies provided the following statement to FOX 8:

“Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local [Detroit] hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery. The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”

Details of Gilbert’s diagnosis and prognosis have not yet been released.

More on Dan Gilbert, here.