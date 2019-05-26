Conneaut firefighters remind residents to be careful when grilling this Memorial Day

Conneaut, Ohio — Firefighters in Conneaut are reminding northeast Ohioans to be careful while celebrating this Memorial Day Weekend.

Conneaut Fire Fighters Local 651 shared a photo on Facebook Saturday of a grill structure fire that caused significant damage to the home, issuing a warning to “be careful while grilling this holiday weekend.”

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, on average, 10,200 home fires are started by grills each year.

More than a quarter of those fires resulted from a grill having not been cleaned.

Additionally, more than a quarter of grill structure fires started on an exterior balcony or open porch, 10% of which began when an outside wall caught fire.

The NFPA states that it is crucial for residents to diligently practice fire safety when cooking on their grills.

Conneaut emergency responders said, “We want to see everyone having a safe and happy Memorial Day!”