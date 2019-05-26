× Company will pay you $10K to travel to France, drink wine & embrace the ‘Rosé All Day’ culture

LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON, France — There are plenty of reasons to embrace the “Rosé All Day” spirit this summer, but one company is making it even more appealing.

The team behind the Rosé All Day brand is looking to add a new influencer to its squad.

According to their website, the brand is holding an open casting call for any rosé loving Instagrammers.

The company will provide the influencer with $10,000 cash, social media promotion and an all expense paid rosé-fueled trip to France. This individual will stay at the brand’s chateau in France’s Languedoc region for four nights where they’ll be tasked with creating rosé-themed content for Rosé All Day’s Instagram account.

The job also requires the influencer to contribute at least one Instagram post for the brand every month for a year.

To enter the contest you must follow @Rose_All_Day, “post killer #RoséAllDay content and tag @Rose_All_Day in that rosé-related content during the contest period.”

The contest appropriately begins on National Rosé Day, June 8, and runs through September 2. Candidates must reside within the continental United States and be at least 21 years old.

Judges from the Rosé All Day brand will select five finalists after Labor Day Weekend and announce them on the @Rose_All_Day handle. The finalists will then be tasked to create one final post for judgement before the team selects the final influencer.

The brand says winners will be judged first on the quality of their content and captions, and second on the quantity.

Click here to learn more about the contest.