Burger King launches contest to pay off customers’ student loans

MIAMI, Fla. — A fast-food chain that you may have visited regularly during college is offering to eat your student loan debt.

Burger King announced its new “Whopper Loans” promotion Thursday on social media.

The company will pay off up to $250,000 in student loan debt for select graduates across the country between May 23 and June 6.

To enter the contest, customers have to download the Burger King app and make a purchase using the app.

The customer will then input their monthly student loan payment amount into the app.

Winners will be chosen at random.

The grand prize provides up to $100,000 for post-secondary student loan repayment.

Weekly prizes, 300 in total, provide up to $500 towards your monthly payments.

Customers are limited to one entry per person per week during the promotion period.

Burger King says interested customers should visit www.bk.com/whopperloans to learn more.