Auburn radio voice Rod Bramblett, wife, die in car accident

AUBURN, Alabama – Tiger Nation is mourning the loss of Rod and Paula Bramblett.

The two died from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Rod has been the radio voice of the Auburn Tigers since 2003.

The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BiynTWHcIx — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

According to USA Today, the two were hurt in a 2-car crash Saturday. The other vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old.

Rod and Paula died at the hospital. The teen was also transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident but is still under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and Auburn Police.

Tributes to Bramblett poured in from across the country.

I’ve been steaming all night. I’ve tried my hardest to keep my mind off of things. But honestly.. When I think of Auburn, I think of Rod Bramblett. I hear him. I can hear him clear as day. Every basketball shot. Every touchdown. Everything. I hear him. Rough day. — BARNING HARD (@IAMBARNINGHARD) May 26, 2019

Rest in peace, Rod Bramblett. https://t.co/Zhb7j87Jro A voice that truly cannot be replaced. Here are a few of his personal favorite calls from over the years: https://t.co/v3kM0yWlgv pic.twitter.com/O9STCxLHBr — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) May 26, 2019

There is no part of Auburn's recent history that doesn't involve Rod Bramblett. His calls were not only legendary on the Plains; they were heard nationwide. And more than that, he was an incredibly nice man and good person. Absolutely devastating news.https://t.co/WS1D0genq2 — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) May 26, 2019

Rod Bramblett was the narrator of my childhood. No words can describe how this feels. Prayers to his family in this tough time. Rest In Peace Rod, you’ll always be a role model and icon to many. War Damn Eagle. — Tucker Carden (@TuckerCarden) May 26, 2019

The man behind one of the greatest calls in college football history has died. According to multiples reports, @VoiceofAUTigers Rod Bramblett & his wife Paula were killed in a car crash earlier this evening. RIP. We’re left with great memories like the Kick Six in 2013 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/h1WJRHAKkN — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) May 26, 2019