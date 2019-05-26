Auburn radio voice Rod Bramblett, wife, die in car accident

AUBURN, Alabama – Tiger Nation is mourning the loss of Rod and Paula Bramblett.

The two died from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Rod has been the radio voice of the Auburn Tigers since 2003.

According to USA Today, the two were hurt in a 2-car crash Saturday. The other vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old.

Rod and Paula died at the hospital. The teen was also transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident but is still under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and Auburn Police.

Tributes to Bramblett poured in from across the country.

