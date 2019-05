AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews found a full involved house in the 100 block of Paris Avenue.

No one was hurt.

While you slept, south side crews spent their night battling a vacant house fire. This was located on Paris Ave. No injuries to civilians or fire fighters. #heyakron pic.twitter.com/NKXdCKy7xT — Akron Professional Firefighters L330πŸš’πŸš‘πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@fire_330) May 26, 2019

According to fire crews, the home was vacant.

The Akron fire arson unit was called to investigate.

41.058104 -81.532757