911 outages affect multiple areas in Northeast Ohio

911 outages are affecting multiple areas in Northeast Ohio.

Beachwood police tells us an outage is affecting Beachwood and Pepper Pike.

Beachwood asks that you call (216)464-1234 in the meantime.

Cuyahoga County is having intermittent outages, as well as Parma, Parma Heights and Brooklyn, according to emergency communiciations offices.

In Cuyahoga County, if you have an emergency and can’t reach 911, call (216)771-1363.

In Parma, Parma Heights and Brooklyn, call (440)499-4876.

The issue is also affecting Highland Heights. If you have an emergency there, call (440)442-1011.

There is no word on a cause.