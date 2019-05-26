3-year-old battling cancer has princess wish granted at Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Parade

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Chagrin Falls helped a special wish come true for 3-year-old Kelcey.

Kelcey is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

She told A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter that she wanted to be a princess for a day.

She was honored at a special crowning ceremony at the Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Parade.

Following that, she hopped into a horse-drawn carriage to ride in the parade.

She was joined by her family and her favorite princess friends from Second Star to the Right.

Kelcey’s mother says the 4-year-old is in remission.

