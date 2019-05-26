1 killed in Eaton Township crash

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash on Island Road.

Troopers responded to the area south of Capel Road just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Jeffrey Joniec, 52, was found slumped over his seat and was unresponsive.

Troopers believe he may have suffered from a medical condition that caused him to lose control.

Joniec’s van left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.

Joniec was not wearing a seatbelt.

Google Map for coordinates 41.313739 by -82.008014.

