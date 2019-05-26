1 killed in Eaton Township crash

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash on Island Road.
Troopers responded to the area south of Capel Road just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Jeffrey Joniec, 52, was found slumped over his seat and was unresponsive.
Troopers believe he may have suffered from a medical condition that caused him to lose control.
Joniec’s van left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.
Joniec was not wearing a seatbelt.
41.313739 -82.008014