WATCH LIVE: Weather settling down for the rest of the evening

CLEVELAND — A very active, windy, afternoon is starting to settle down for the evening. The current THUNDERSTORM STORM WARNING is for the area south of Youngstown and is set to expire at 7:45 p.m. Only the east side remains under the THUNDERSTORM WATCH BOX until 9 p.m. All of this weather is moving East and will not return this evening.

More information on the watches and warnings here.

The “unofficial” kick-off to summer….was record breaking as we hit 92 degrees today!! The old record was 90. We’re going to remain on with muggy, thick air and the threat of storms decreases as we go through our evening and overnight but doesn’t totally leave us. The front half of Sunday will be the best time to get outdoors. Even though we could see a few storms even in the morning, but tomorrow afternoon, the warmer and more humid air will likely play into the development of local thunderstorms. Keep the FOX 8 Radar APP handy if you plan on being outside. Sunday isn’t going to be as warm as Saturday was, matter a fact there will a little cooler afternoon for some because of a breeze out of the Northwest Sunday afternoon.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: