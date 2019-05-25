Warm, humid, muggy Saturday; storm threat after 1 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The “unofficial” kick off to summer….is actually going to feel like summer today! Warm and humid, muggy and the threat of storms increases as we go through our day. The front half of each weekend day (Saturday and Sunday) will be the best time to get outdoors. Each afternoon, the warmer and more humid air will likely play into the development of local thunderstorms. Keep the FOX 8 Radar APP handy if you plan on being outside.

By Memorial Day, we will be dry and not as warm and humid.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

