Video shows garbage can being thrown at California officers breaking up fight

STOCKTON, California — A Stockton high school was on lockdown Friday afternoon after an all-out brawl ensued between students, teachers and police. The incident was caught on video.

It happened at Bear Creek High School around 10:45 a.m., prompting the Lodi Unified School District to place the school on lockdown for close to 90 minutes.

A former student said fights were common at the school, but after seeing the video of the incident – that began with a single student fighting with a staff member – everybody agreed the situation was extreme.

A garbage can is seen being thrown by a student as responding Stockton police officers were trying to detain another student who didn’t listen to the officers’ commands.

“I didn’t know it was that bad. I was thinking a few students, you know, had an altercation. But I did not know it was as bad as it was from that video,” said one concerned parent.

Stockton police estimated 80 students were involved and said several of the students tried to pull the officer off the student being detained. According to police, officers were struck by several students.

“When you go to school, you’re supposed to respect the authority that’s trying to keep you safe while you’re here on campus,” said Kira Elkins, a former Bear Creek High student.

Police did say no officers, students or staff were injured during the incident and the original disruptive student was cited for resisting arrest.

But after seeing the video, many are wondering what could happen to the others who were involved.

“I don’t know what is going on with these kids. I don’t know. Even with the authority there and they are still being too much. It’s scary… it’s dangerous,” a parent said.

It's unclear if any of the other students involved will be charged.