Suspect crashes into tree in Cleveland while trying to evade Rocky River police

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Multiple agencies are on scene of a crash involving a suspect who was allegedly trying to evade police.

According to the Rocky River Police Department, their officers were investigating a reported protective order violation when the suspect showed up at the victim’s home. When the suspect saw the officers, he drove off and wound up colliding with a cruiser.

A chase ensued after that and lead into Cleveland where the suspect lost control and struck a tree. Police say he then attempted to run away on foot but was caught and arrested.

No one was hurt, and the suspect has not been identified by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.