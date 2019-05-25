Warnings, watches: Storm threat increasing Saturday afternoon, damaging winds possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Seneca and Sandusky counties.

There's a severe thunderstorm watch for the rest of Northeast Ohio through 9 p.m.

Warm and humid, muggy and the threat of storms increases as we go through our day. The front half of each weekend day (Saturday and Sunday) will be the best time to get outdoors. Each afternoon, the warmer and more humid air will likely play into the development of local thunderstorms. Keep the FOX 8 Radar APP handy if you plan on being outside.

The NWS reports the biggest threat will be damaging winds up to 70 mph.

