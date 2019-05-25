‘Script Parma’ sign unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - Next time you visit the Splash Pad at Anthony Zielinski Park, make sure you snap a picture at the new 'Script Parma' sign.

It's near the park at Ridgewood Drive.

Sean Brennan, Parma City Council president, raised money for the sign through the Parma Charitable Fund.

“I wanted to give back to the community that has been so good to me and my family,” Brennan said in a news release.

“The Cleveland signs have really boosted the cool-factor of Cleveland and I know the Parma sign will do the same for our community,” he said.