Residents picking up pieces after Saturday thunderstorms leave damage in Akron, Massillon

AKRON, Ohio -- The sound of crews using chain saws filled the air as workers cleared downed trees in Akron Saturday after a severe thunderstorm hit the area.

Crews worked to open blocked roads like Wilbeth, after numerous trees fell during a severe thunderstorm.

The fast moving storm slammed into the city’s Firestone Park area knocking down utility poles and causing power outages.

The gusty winds uprooted a large tree that came crashing down on a home at the intersection of Wilbeth and Oakwood Roads. No one was at the home when the tree fell.

Down the street, Akron resident Megan Cantrell described the storm.

“It just started raining and hailing and it got a little bit harder. It was like a white out. I couldn’t see across the street and then it just stopped,” Cantrell said.

Strong winds also left roads like Neptune blocked, because of even more downed trees, branches and power lines.

“Well I’ll tell you this, the storm came instantly and was gone in 40 seconds,” said Akron resident Traoaunci Short.

Short said the storm hit fast, then moved out fast.

“It’s like we were in a car wash. Hail and water and then you couldn’t see anything but gray,” Short said.

In Massillon another storm struck around 6 p.m. Saturday and blew two large pine trees onto the Stuart Road home of Doug Taylor while he was watching TV with his family.

“Actually both trees fell at the exact same moment. Thankfully my family and all of the dogs are all safe,” Taylor said.

As of Saturday night there were no reports of injuries in Akron and Massillon.