Quiet overnight with a chance of storms Sunday morning

CLEVELAND -- We should be quiet for the overnight, but there is a chance we see some storms around 8-9 a.m. Sunday morning. The rest of the morning should be ok to go about your normal Sunday routine, but just know that there is a risk of showers and storms-- some could be strong Sunday afternoon and early evening.

For Sunday: we could see strong storms, but the more severe weather should stay to our south.

The “unofficial” kick-off to summer….was record breaking as we hit 92 degrees today!! The old record was 90. We’re going to remain on with muggy, thick air and the threat of storms decreases as we go through our evening and overnight but doesn’t totally leave us. The front half of Sunday will be the best time to get outdoors. Even though we could see a few storms even in the morning, but tomorrow afternoon, the warmer and more humid air will likely play into the development of local thunderstorms. Keep the FOX 8 Radar APP handy if you plan on being outside. Sunday isn’t going to be as warm as Saturday was, matter a fact there will a little cooler afternoon for some because of a breeze out of the Northwest Sunday afternoon.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

