Over 10,000 northeast Ohioans without power

Posted 5:45 pm, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, May 25, 2019

NORTHEAST OHIO — Residents across northeast Ohio are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon due to severe weather.

As of 5:45 p.m., over 10,000 FirstEnergy customers are experiencing outages across the state.  Summit and Stark counties have been most heavily impacted by these outages.

FirstEnergy hopes to have all power restored by 8:30 p.m.

Click here for the latest outage information on FirstEnergy’s website.

A THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Portage and Stark Counties and is in effect until 6 p.m. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been posted for most of NE Ohio until 9 p.m. Gusty winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail has been detected within a few of these storms.

More information on the warnings here.

