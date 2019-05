× Norton police mourn police K-9 officer

NORTON, Ohio – The Norton Police Department reports retired K-9 Brixx has passed away.

According to Norton PD, K-9 Brixx served from 2011 to 2018.

“He was a loyal companion, partner and friend to Sgt. Ryan Burnette. The two of them had a very special bond,” Norton police wrote in a Facebook post.

The department thanked the Burnette family “for providing love, support and a great home to Brixx.”