Man arrested in homicide tells Cleveland police he killed man who tried to rob him

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a shooting death.

According to police, officers who were on the scene of a motorcycle accident at E. 185th St and Neff Road, were approached by a man who said there was a shooting victim in his car.

This happened around 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say Brandon Stonum, 30, told police the man tried to rob him.

EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Stonum.

Cleveland police believe the shooting happened in a different location from E. 185th and Neff.

