Racers in Medina honor Taylor Ceepo

MEDINA, Ohio - The hometown of Taylor Ceepo is honoring her a week after her sudden death.

The 22-year-old collapsed and died within half a mile of the finish line during the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on May 19.

The Medina Half Marathon and 5K is now being run in her honor.

"As a group, we decided we are going to make little ribbons for all the runners in her school colors, both St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and Walsh, for the runners to wear just as a reminder of who we run for on Saturday," race director Beth Bugner said.

Organizers of the Medina race also understand that many of the more than 1,200 participants who are expected Saturday morning actually knew Ceepo personally or were in some way acquainted with her.

"We want her family and her friends and everyone who loved her to know that Medina will run for her this Saturday," Bugner said.

A cause of death for Ceepo has not yet been determined.

