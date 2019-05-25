× Indians’ first pitch delayed due to inclement weather

CLEVELAND — Due to inclement weather, the Cleveland Indians’ game has been delayed.

According to the team, the first pitch of Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays will be pushed back.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

The team says the start time currently is “to be determined.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.