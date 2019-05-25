CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 24: Second base umpire Will Little makes the call after second baseman Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians was unable to tag out Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays after steeling second during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on May 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Indians’ first pitch delayed due to inclement weather
CLEVELAND — Due to inclement weather, the Cleveland Indians’ game has been delayed.
According to the team, the first pitch of Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays will be pushed back.
The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.
The team says the start time currently is “to be determined.”
More information will be provided as it becomes available.