Former Bedford employee indicted for stealing thousands

BEDFORD, Ohio – Lynda Yarish has been indicted on charges connected to her dismissal from the City of Bedford Water Department in 2016.

Yarish was a senior Water Department clerk.

She was indicted on four counts: two counts of Theft in Office, one count of Falsification and one count of Tampering with Records.

Prosecutors with Cuyahoga County say she embezzled more than $10,000, while collecting fees for the City of Bedford for residential water supply and other fees associated with water shut-offs, permits, and vital statistics.

According to the indictment, she also embezzled all or part of same fees totaling $50,327.00 that is missing.

The indictment says Yarish made false statements on November 30, 2016, in her meeting with City Officials.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say she stole the money in various ways including falsifying payment records in the City of Bedford’s Utility Billing System and the Cash Receipt System.

She was fired in late 2016. The State Auditor conducted the investigation.

The indictment was filed late Friday.