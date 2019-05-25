Cleveland police searching for suspect in home invasion on city’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Police are investigating a home invasion that was caught on camera early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Hedgewood Manor Apartments located on Puritas Avenue in Cleveland’s west side.

The suspect broke into Dennis DiFranco's apartment.

DiFranco was asleep in he back bedroom with his television on while the intruder entered his home and stole his belongings.

DiFranco says the suspect stole his wallet, credit cards, $500 cash, his apartment keys, an Amazon Echo speaker and his cell phone.

The suspect even stole 50 cents off the kitchen counter and a juice box from DiFranco's refrigerator.

DiFranco thinks he may have left his door unlocked Friday night. However, he had the locks changed Saturday just to be safe.

DiFranco said anyone that daring probably had a weapon on him. He said can’t imagine what might have had happened if he had woken up and confronted the intruder.

“I’m not worried about the items, the money, the things that went missing. It’s that peace of mind that I’m not going to get back. This is my home," he said. "This is a total invasion of not only my privacy, but my own little world here. When I woke and I actually saw the video of him going in and out of my bedroom like that, anything could’ve happened."

Anyone who might recognize the man in the surveillance footage is asked to contact Cleveland police.